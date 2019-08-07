UrduPoint.com
Media Playing Key Role In Promoting CPEC: Chinese Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Media in Pakistan had played an invaluable role in promoting the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC) and as a result of media, the understanding of CPEC and Pakistan-China relations had increased manifold.

These were the remarks of Ambassador of China to.Pakistan Yao Jing during his keynote address in a seminar on "Role of Media in Promoting CPEC" organised by Centre for Belt and Road Initiative and China Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) in collaboration with the External Services, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) on Wednesday.

The Ambassador said that media was contributing to the advancement and promotion of CPEC by dissemination truth to the public. CPEC was aimed at upgrading Pakistan's society, alleviate pecuniary and other socio-economic malaise.

The fundamental purpose of media was to safeguard the national interest of a state. Thereby, the promotion of CPEC was in the best interest of Pakistan that was a win-win situation for both countries.

In her introductory remarks, Farhat Asif, President of the IPDS said that over the years, media had played a significant role to advance CPEC project in Pakistan and articulate its efficacy to the citizens and explained about hosting such an important discussion.

Director General, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Shaheera Shahid had acknowledged the optimistic role of media in the promotion and advancement of CPEC.

It was dispensable to counter the negative propaganda aimed at undermining the success of the project and bilateral ties. The role played by the media was positive and vibrant in that regard. Benefits of CPEC would reach the grass-root level and would benefit Pakistan's populace.

Anchor of CPEC Time ptv Tang Tianru said that CPEC was the flagship project of BRI. It had been observed that negative propaganda is promoted to avert this mega-project. It had brought socio-economic opportunities in Pakistan and had alleviated poverty. CPEC Time, was a television program that was entirely devoted to CPEC and had over 120 million viewership in Pakistan.

Outgoing DCM Zhao Lijiang, Embassy of the People's Republic of China also was present along with other large numbers of Ambassadors, Diplomats, Academicians, Students, Faculty members, Journalists and member of the civil society organizations.

