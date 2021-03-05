UrduPoint.com
Media Playing Vital Role For Development Of Country, Province: Shehzada Farhat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:16 PM

Director Public Relation (DPR) Balochistan Shehzada Farhat Ahmadzai on Friday said media was playing essential role for development of the country and province through positive news

He expressed these views while talking at panelist Information Department and Electronic media organized by National Institution of Management (NIM) Quetta here.

He also highlighted the resources of Balochistan and the role of media saying that Media is fourth pillar of the state and personnel of media were playing their responsible role to highlight main issue of public and performances of government regarding ongoing development projects in province.

He also appreciated the efforts of NIM for organizing such programs.

More Stories From Pakistan

