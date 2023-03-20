UrduPoint.com

Media Plays Key Role In Bringing Positive Change In Society

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 07:26 PM

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Reed Aeschliman on Monday said that media was playing a key role in bringing positive change in society

"Media acts as an effective catalyst for social change," he said while addressing a formal closing ceremony to mark the grand success of the recently telecast project with the support of USAID.

Aeschliman said, "In all societies, media plays a vital role in building perceptions. It serves as a platform to educate, guide and build a better understanding." A serial aired in collaboration between USAID and a private broadcaster in which the idealistic goals of development initiatives such as gender equality and women's empowerment in Pakistan were beautifully presented, he added.

The concept of the play is also given by Shehla Rizwan, USAID Outreach and Communication Head.

Speaking on the occasion Shehla Rizwan, Executive Producer of the serial said, "Through 'Sar e Rah (on the roadside), we tried to bring the stories of the unsung heroes of the society to people.

" She said that the majority of the characters in this project are based on real life. Through this drama, the unsung heroes who have not only made their lives better with the support of USAID but also played their role to create a positive impact on society, have been brought to the fore.

The objective of this drama is to produce an entertainment-focused series with strong intertwined messages from a behavior change communication aspect, she added.

Shehla Rizwan said it weaves the theme of gender equality and social inclusion through multiple sub-stories, representing different individuals, social classes, and demographics. Each story unwinds the struggles women and men face through their journey of empowerment amid societal challenges.

