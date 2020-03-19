UrduPoint.com
Media Plays Major Role In Combating Corona: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:16 PM

Media plays major role in combating Corona: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Health Minister KPK Taimur Saleem Jhagra said on Thursday media can play a pivotal role to make aware the masses in combating the corona virus pandemic. It is the prime duty to guide the people in right direction while adopting safety measures.

"It is necessary to guide people in right direction to be cautious instead of getting panic,moreover the correct information would decrease the demand of diagnostic equipments as well, not everyone is needed to be tested for minor allergies" he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Economy and health system would work smoothly during this difficult time the world was going through if people would be well informed to behave in the current serious situation, he further commented.

"I did not criticize any provincial government but called the Taftan quarantines conditions substandard" he explained.

Serious suspects should be kept in public quarantines for 14 days and followed up as well, but not all of the persons with positive corona virus needed to be admitted as more than 95% patients get well on their own, he said.

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Your Thoughts and Comments

