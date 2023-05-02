(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said media being the fourth pillar of the state, plays an important role in Pakistan.

In his message issued in connection with the World Press Freedom Day, the chief minister said that the media was an educated section of our society that plays a very important role in promoting law, justice and equality in society.

He said, "Unfortunately in our province for the past many years, there have been difficulties and problems for the media representatives and many talented journalists of our province rendered their lives for this noble cause.

" While paying homage to martyred journalists, the chief minister expressed hope that the journalists would continue to perform their effective role for the development and prosperity of the country and society.

The CM noted that the government had initiated a series of measures to solve the problems of journalists. The amount of the Journalist Welfare Fund had been increased. "Apart from this, the government is taking practical steps for the allotment of residential colonies to journalists," he added.

The chief minister said that the government was aware of the problems of the media, which would be solved amicably.