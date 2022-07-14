Media plays vital role in highlighting anti-social elements: SSP Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Zafar Malik Thursday said that media can play a vital role in highlighting social evils and anti-social elements.

He said with the help of media, police can eradicate these social evils and nabbing anti-social elements.

The SSP said that media is the eye and ears of police as it give a better guideline in curbing crime.

He said that the journalists of Sukkur will be provided all possible facilities by police in discharging their responsibilities.

He lauded the role of the journalists of Khairpur for highlighting social evils and other issues which helps police in formulating strategies.