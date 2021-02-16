Media Plays Vital Role In Highlighting Social Evils: SSP Samo
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday said that media plays a vital role in highlighting social evils and anti-social elements.
Talking to newsmen here at his office, SSP said that media is the eye and ears of police as it give a better guideline in curbing crime.
He said that the journalists of Sukkur would be provided with all possible facilities by police in discharging their responsibilities.