UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Plays Vital Role In Highlighting Social Evils: SSP Samo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Media plays vital role in highlighting social evils: SSP Samo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday said that media plays a vital role in highlighting social evils and anti-social elements.

Talking to newsmen here at his office, SSP said that media is the eye and ears of police as it give a better guideline in curbing crime.

He said that the journalists of Sukkur would be provided with all possible facilities by police in discharging their responsibilities.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Media All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

45 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

60 minutes ago

UAE, Mali discuss cooperation relations

1 hour ago

UAE, African Union Commission discuss boosting coo ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

1 hour ago

Chadian President, UAE State Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.