Media professionals to realize impact of their contribution on masses: President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :President Arif Alvi here on Saturday said media with the capacity to shape public perception, for good or bad, about range of issues must be fully cognizant of the impact they create on the world in general and their targeted communities in particular.

Talking to a delegation of Karachi Editors Club (KEC) in a meeting held at Sindh Governor House, he said media could actually change global scenario.

In particular context of Pakistan, he agreed that proper training in the field of journalism was a crucial requirement but emphasized that concepts of morality and accountability must also be inculcated among the professionals as well as students of journalism.

It is of the high value in a situation where print media (news paper industry) was fast losing its space while importance of NEWS and information was ever growing with electronic and social media meeting the public requirement.

President Alvi iterated need for social media regulations in the country with due consideration towards media ethics, adding that collective responsibility lies upon all concerned stakeholders to bring about the much cherished social change.

He urged KEC members to make use of their experience and help improve skills of students and young journalists on professional lines with equal consideration towards moral values.

The President also suggested that Karachi Council of Editors, said to be also playing a think tank role, might contribute towards addressing the issue of women empowerment and other social challenges country was being faced with.

The KCE delegation led by its President Mubashir Mir included Manzar Naqvi, Habib Khan Ghauri, Mukhtar A Butt, Mujahid Barelvi, Agha Masood Hussain, Fizza Shakil, Hameeda Bhutto, Alveena Agha, Khursheed Hyder, Mubashir Zaidi, Naeemuddin, Abrar Bakhtiar, Javed Shamsi, Muhammad Arifeen and other senior professionals associated with the media industry.

Mubashir Mir suggested reactivation of Pakistan Press Council with the hope that it might address a number of issues related to false reporting, ethics, morality and professionalism in the field.

The delegation sought government support to help KCE stream line the online media workshops it had introduced during first phase of COVID 19.

Opportunities for senior journalists as visiting faculty at different public sector was also recommended.

The delegation also suggested nomination of senior journalist Agha Masood Hussain for national award by the Federal government.