Media Reports On PM's Russia Visit 'speculative': FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:06 PM

Media reports on PM's Russia visit 'speculative': FO

Terming as 'speculative', the Foreign Office on Tuesday dismissed reports appearing in media about Prime Minister's participation in Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Terming as 'speculative', the Foreign Office on Tuesday dismissed reports appearing in media about Prime Minister's participation in Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia.

Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan and Russia remained in contact about engagement at the highest level.

"Any announcement in this regard would be formally made at an appropriate time," he said.

