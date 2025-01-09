Media Role In Protecting Children From Crippling Polio Disease Emphasized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Deputy Coordinator Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zeeshan Khan, emphasized the critical role of media in protecting children from lifelong disability caused by polio
He expressed these views on Thursday while congratulating the newly elected President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, on his election.
A delegation from the EOC KP, led by Deputy Coordinator Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, visited the Peshawar Press Club and congratulated the newly elected cabinet on their success in the elections.
The delegation also included UNICEF Media Officer Ms. Shadab Younus and other members of the EOC media team.
On this occasion, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan appreciated the unwavering support and efforts of the Peshawar Press Club President, in particular, and the journalist community, in general, in promoting the polio eradication program in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and raising public awareness about anti-polio vaccination.
The newly elected President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, assured the delegation of the continued support of the journalists in achieving the national mission of polio eradication.
During the visit, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan presented a bouquet to M. Riaz and extended his best wishes to the newly elected cabinet.
