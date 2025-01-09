Open Menu

Media Role In Protecting Children From Crippling Polio Disease Emphasized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:05 PM

Media role in protecting children from crippling polio disease emphasized

Deputy Coordinator Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zeeshan Khan, emphasized the critical role of media in protecting children from lifelong disability caused by polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Deputy Coordinator Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zeeshan Khan, emphasized the critical role of media in protecting children from lifelong disability caused by polio.

He expressed these views on Thursday while congratulating the newly elected President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, on his election.

A delegation from the EOC KP, led by Deputy Coordinator Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, visited the Peshawar Press Club and congratulated the newly elected cabinet on their success in the elections.

The delegation also included UNICEF Media Officer Ms. Shadab Younus and other members of the EOC media team.

On this occasion, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan appreciated the unwavering support and efforts of the Peshawar Press Club President, in particular, and the journalist community, in general, in promoting the polio eradication program in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and raising public awareness about anti-polio vaccination.

The newly elected President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, assured the delegation of the continued support of the journalists in achieving the national mission of polio eradication.

During the visit, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan presented a bouquet to M. Riaz and extended his best wishes to the newly elected cabinet.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Visit Media From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

SIEs Swat, Dir to usher industrial development in ..

SIEs Swat, Dir to usher industrial development in region: SACM

2 minutes ago
 Judicial Academy holds two-day consultative wksp o ..

Judicial Academy holds two-day consultative wksp on “Prison Reforms”

2 minutes ago
 The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provides ..

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provides aid to 2000 families in Kurram

2 minutes ago
 NPC governing body meets to review plans

NPC governing body meets to review plans

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.38 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.38 billion

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth A ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan prai ..

2 minutes ago
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global market ..

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets

7 minutes ago
 Encroachments cleared in Jaranwala

Encroachments cleared in Jaranwala

5 minutes ago
 Public-private partnership stressed to increase wo ..

Public-private partnership stressed to increase women role

5 minutes ago
 CT Scan machine at ATH ends its life span, admin a ..

CT Scan machine at ATH ends its life span, admin addresses public concerns

5 minutes ago
 Media role in protecting children from crippling p ..

Media role in protecting children from crippling polio disease emphasized

5 minutes ago
 Lebanon army chief set to become president in seco ..

Lebanon army chief set to become president in second parliament vote

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan