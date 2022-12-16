Media role key for development of country, Balochista; DG Fisheries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khan Khatiran said that media role was curial for development of the country and Balochistan as the media was the fourth pillar of the state.

He expressed these views while talking to Bureau Chief APP Nazar Muhammad during his visit to APP Office here Friday.

On this occasion, Bureau Chief APP briefed him about the functions of the state owned premier news agency during his visit to various sections of APP office DG Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran said that the role of media was vital for advancement of the country as the fourth pillar of the state.

Replying to a question, the DG said that he was taking practical measures to develop the sector saying that he issued special directives to catch illegal trawlers and in this context, many trawlers had been caught and their servants had also been arrested.

He said that the provincial government had imposed ban on illegal fishing.