UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Role Sought To Highlight Positive Impact Of Strong Family System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Media role sought to highlight positive impact of strong family system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Central Secretary of Information, Jamaat Islami Women Wing district Rawalpindi Shabana Ayaz Monday said that active role of media is needed to highlight positive impact of strong family system besides making awareness among new generation about the message of islam and blessings of Islamic system in strong logical way.

She said this in a meeting with Zonal Nazimaat and UCs of Taxila at an Advisory Forum regarding strong family system here Monday.

During the meeting, plans were chalk out to organize Husn-e-Muashrat course, children programmes and JUI certificate course at UCs, Zones and city level.

The Forum was attended by Naib Nazima Rawalpindi district Romana Tanveer, Nazima Zone Farhana Kausar, Incharge JUI Youth district Rawalpindi Ayesha Aziz, Naibeen Press and Publication Atya Zafar, and Rubi Tariq and Incharge IT district Rawalpindi Rizwana Tasneem.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Taxila Women Family Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

27 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

36 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

42 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.