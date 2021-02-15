Media role sought to highlight positive impact of strong family system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Central Secretary of Information, Jamaat Islami Women Wing district Rawalpindi Shabana Ayaz Monday said that active role of media is needed to highlight positive impact of strong family system besides making awareness among new generation about the message of islam and blessings of Islamic system in strong logical way.

She said this in a meeting with Zonal Nazimaat and UCs of Taxila at an Advisory Forum regarding strong family system here Monday.

During the meeting, plans were chalk out to organize Husn-e-Muashrat course, children programmes and JUI certificate course at UCs, Zones and city level.

The Forum was attended by Naib Nazima Rawalpindi district Romana Tanveer, Nazima Zone Farhana Kausar, Incharge JUI Youth district Rawalpindi Ayesha Aziz, Naibeen Press and Publication Atya Zafar, and Rubi Tariq and Incharge IT district Rawalpindi Rizwana Tasneem.