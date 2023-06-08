UrduPoint.com

Media Role Vital To Eradicate Corruption: ACE Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Media role vital to eradicate corruption: ACE director

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region Director Abdul Razzaq Dogar said on Thursday that media needed to play its crucial role in elimination of corruption by identifying the corrupt elements in society.

He told APP here at his office that the ACE was striving to eradicate corruption and measures were being taken against the corrupt mafia. He said corruption was a serious challenge, being faced by both developing and developed countries and it required consistent efforts, effective monitoring and controls, committed leadership, and an active civil society to curb the menace.

"The scourge of corruption and its various manifestations are responsible for some of the gravest threats facing the nation. Corruption contributes to instability and poverty, and is a dominant factor pushing fragile countries towards state failure," he added.

He said fighting corruption was a serious issue for developing countries, especially Pakistan, as "it weakens security, hinders economic growth, deprives the nation of precious and scarce public and private resources. It creates social and economic disparities, erodes the economic edifice of society, and weakens state institutions." Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that state media should highlight the progress made over the past years in the fight against corruption. "Elimination of corruption is a mission, but we will not succeed in this fight unless we are fully committed to its elimination, and are guided by the ingenuity, expertise, and energy of those who are on the front lines of this fight," he added. He said he will pay visits to every educational, media related institutions to create awareness among people about corruption through the media in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Civil Society Sargodha Progress Abdul Razzaq Media

Recent Stories

Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

37 minutes ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

55 minutes ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

2 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.