Media role vital to eradicate corruption: ACE director

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region Director Abdul Razzaq Dogar said on Thursday that media needed to play its crucial role in elimination of corruption by identifying the corrupt elements in society.

He told APP here at his office that the ACE was striving to eradicate corruption and measures were being taken against the corrupt mafia. He said corruption was a serious challenge, being faced by both developing and developed countries and it required consistent efforts, effective monitoring and controls, committed leadership, and an active civil society to curb the menace.

"The scourge of corruption and its various manifestations are responsible for some of the gravest threats facing the nation. Corruption contributes to instability and poverty, and is a dominant factor pushing fragile countries towards state failure," he added.

He said fighting corruption was a serious issue for developing countries, especially Pakistan, as "it weakens security, hinders economic growth, deprives the nation of precious and scarce public and private resources. It creates social and economic disparities, erodes the economic edifice of society, and weakens state institutions." Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that state media should highlight the progress made over the past years in the fight against corruption. "Elimination of corruption is a mission, but we will not succeed in this fight unless we are fully committed to its elimination, and are guided by the ingenuity, expertise, and energy of those who are on the front lines of this fight," he added. He said he will pay visits to every educational, media related institutions to create awareness among people about corruption through the media in future.