Media Role Vital To Eradicate Corruption:Director ACE

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Media,being the fourth main pillar of the state, needed to play its vital role to eliminate corruption after identifying the corrupt elements in the society, said Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE),Asma Ejaz Cheema.

While talking to APP in connection with International anti-corruption day here on Friday,she said ACE department was striving hard to eradicate corruption,adding that measures were taken against corrupt mafia and got many achievements in this regard.

She said corruption was a serious challenge faced by both developing and developed countries and required consistent efforts, effective monitoring and controls, committed leadership, and an active civil society to curb the menace.

"The scourge of corruption and its various manifestations, moral or financial,are responsible for some of the gravest threats facing our nation. Corruption contributes to instability and poverty, and is a dominant factor driving fragile countries towards state failure," she remarked.

She said fighting against corruption was a serious concern for developing countries, especially Pakistan, as "it weakens security, hinders economic growth, deprives the nation of precious and scarce public and private resources.

It creates social and economic disparities, erodes the economic edifice of society, and weakens state institutions." Asma Ejaz Cheema said the International Anti-Corruption Day provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress made over the past years in the fight against corruption, but also to think about the work that remained to be done in the years ahead.

"Elimination of corruption is a mission but we will not succeed in this fight unless we are fully committed to its elimination, and are guided by the ingenuity, expertise, and energy of those who are on the front lines of this fight," she commented.

She said that she had paid several visits to every educational,media related institutions aimed to create awareness among the people about corruption through media .

She felicitated the positive role of APP,Radio,DGPR and other medias in this regard.

