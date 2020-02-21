Media saves dying mother languages from extinction: Dr. Tariq Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Media and modern technology can play a positive role in the promotion and protection of nine mother languages which are dying said Dr.Tariq Rehman on International day of mother languages.

While talking to a private channel he said Television and Radio should start their transmission in regional languages as according to UNESCO nine language of Pakistan were on the brink of extinction.

"Many years ago I visited Hunza and around 200 people of that area used to speak Domaki language now probably the number would have shrunken to zero," he shared.

Around 40% of the world population cannot get basic education in mother tongue, he quoted UNESCO report regarding mother languages.

As many reliable researches conducted by different reputable universities said that children should be taught in mother tongue during Primary education, moreover for using mother tongue children should not be snubbed rather encouraged to be multi-lingual, he suggested.

When children would read books in mother tongue with pure accent for almost initial ten years the regional tongues would not face any threat in future, he stated.

Though provisional assemblies could pass a bill to choose any regional language to be spoken in the assembly but the authorities never felt need to take this step, it was crucial to inculcate the importance of mother tongue, he mentioned.

The positive result could be seen if the promotion would be on big scale such as print to electronic media should take initiative to broadcast dramas and talk show in different regional languages moreover local singers and artist must be appreciated for performing in mother tongues, he said