PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan celebrated World Environment Day by organizing a media workshop from Journalists belonging from print and electronic media who were sensitized on Pakistan's water security challenges and need to protect the most vulnerable segment of society from water scarcity.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5 June to raise awareness for the conservation of planet earth.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is 'Only One Earth' to call for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Country Representative Pakistan and Regional Representative Central Asia, IWMI gave a presentation on the prevailing water crisis in Pakistan and how it is taking toll on remote communities.

According to him, "Pakistan's population is increasing at 2.4% annually, which is the highest in South Asia and is adding pressure on water resources.

Similarly, the agriculture sector receives 90% of water share and water demand from agriculture and other sectors is also increasing. This is further compounded by the fact that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change.

"Our increasing dependence on the Indus River for our water requirements has also made us vulnerable to climatic shocks," he added.

Having a Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystems (WEFE) nexus approach is critical to rural livelihoods, food and nutrition security and economies, Mohsin stressed.

He also shared the salient features of the new research for development program "NEXUS Gains for the Indus Basin: Realizing Multiple Benefits Across Water, Energy, Food and Ecosystems (Forests, Biodiversity)" which is currently being implemented across Pakistan, Ethiopia, India, and Nepal, and aims to realize gains across water, energy, food and ecosystems with a focus on forests and biodiversity for the ecosystem component.

A presentation on water security challenges from economic perspective was shared by Dr. Nadeem Javaid, Professor of Economics & Strategy, Karachi school of business & Leadership (KSBL).

According to him, "We have sufficient water resources but they are not managed properly. Climate change is making river flows and rainfall patterns erratic. The situation calls for developing water storages to meet water requirements.

This should be further complemented by rainwater harvesting at the household level and further incentivizing this technology for mass scale adoption."