LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that freedom of press means that people's problems should be highlighted and the truth should be brought to the fore instead of indulging in people's character assassination.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on press freedom, organised by the PFUJ at a local hotel. Information Adviser Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry, PFUJ General Secretary Rana Azim, journalist Salman Ghani and others participated in the seminar.

The minister said: "Our forefathers sacrificed their lives for the country's creation and development. We stand with the journalist community and will do everything possible for welfare of journalists."