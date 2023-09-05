Open Menu

Media Should Play Its Role To Mitigate GBV Issue: Nilofer

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Media should play its role to mitigate GBV issue: Nilofer

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofer Bakhtiar Tuesday said media can contribute significantly to change by raising awareness and reshaping societal norms surrounding Gender Based Violence (GBV)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofer Bakhtiar Tuesday said media can contribute significantly to change by raising awareness and reshaping societal norms surrounding Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Talking to APP, she said that NCSW exhorts media to play a positive, ethical, and responsible role in highlighting these critical issues of GBV through their various platforms.

She said the NCSW called upon the criminal justice system to end the prevailing culture of impunity regarding cases of gender-based violence.

NCSW would take relevant measures including the establishment of inquiry committees,�awareness-raising in their institutions, displaying the Code of Conduct and Anti-Harassment Act at Workplace on their website as well as at prominent spots on campuses, and equipping female students with necessary skills and knowledge to report and take action against such incidents, she added.

Nilofar Bakhtiar added that the Students Unions can safeguard the interests of students and hold academic institutions accountable when students' rights are transgressed.

The restoration of Student Unions within universities and academic institutions is advised, she added.

Related Topics

Student Criminals Women Media

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : P ..

Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister ..

1 minute ago
 12 falcon hunters apprehended

12 falcon hunters apprehended

1 minute ago
 DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti ..

DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activitie ..

3 minutes ago
 6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign ..

6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign

3 minutes ago
 SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum ..

SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum and Awards&#039; on September ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to pr ..

LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 6

4 minutes ago
Nation stands united with defence forces to thwart ..

Nation stands united with defence forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report from IGP regarding recovery of PT ..

IHC seeks report from IGP regarding recovery of PTI's leader

4 minutes ago
 LESCO takes effective steps for system stability: ..

LESCO takes effective steps for system stability: Shahid Haider

4 minutes ago
 Poland to spend over 4% of GDP on defence in 2024

Poland to spend over 4% of GDP on defence in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Saudi extends 1 mn bpd oil output cut through Dece ..

Saudi extends 1 mn bpd oil output cut through December: ministry

4 minutes ago
 Calls for reform of global finance system dominate ..

Calls for reform of global finance system dominate Africa climate talks

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan