UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Should Play Vibrant Role In Nation Building: Alvi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Media should play vibrant role in nation building: Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the media should not only highlight evils of the society but also play a vibrant role in nation building.

It was a collective responsibility and all the people, including the media persons, would have to actively contribute towards achieving the goal, he said while speaking at the Lux Hum Women Leaders Award 2020 here at the Sindh Governor's House.

Dr Arif Alvi said drama was an excellent medium to educate people about the problems being faced by the society. The drama writers should particularly penned the stories of polio or hepatitis patients so as to create awareness about the deadly diseases.

He would soon hold meetings with writers, columnists and artists, he added.

The president appreciated the organizers of the Lux Hum Women Leaders Award 2020 for recognizing the achievements of women.

The women in Pakistan, he said, were mostly deprived of their right of inheritance in the property, and their empowerment should be started by ensuring that right. islam was the only religion, which had defined the women right of inheritance in property in clear terms, he added.

Dr Alvi said no country could achieve the goal of sustainable development without empowering the women.

That was why the women in Pakistan were being empowered through Ehsaas Programme by the incumbent government. Women had around 18 to 22 per cent representation in the parliament in Pakistan, he added.

He said the recipients of Lux Hum Women Leader Awards had done hard work to achieve the success.

Earlier in his welcome address, Hum Network President Mrs Sultana Siddiqui said that the objective to launch the Women Leaders Award was to recognize the contributions of women in their respective fields at home and abroad.

United States Ambassador Paul Wayne Jones said his country observed the International Women Day with a commitment to empower women across the globe. The empowerment of women was crucial for socio-economic growth of any country, he added.

Later, prominent women include Maleeha Lodhi, Bushra Ansari, Shamshad Akhtar, Samina Baig, Narges Abyar, Jallila Hiader and Seemin Jamali were presented awards for their out-standing contributions in respective fields.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Polio Parliament Bushra Ansari Maleeha Lodhi Women 2020 Media All Government Hum Network Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes Announcement of Afghan Election Resul ..

8 minutes ago

Govt trying to control inflation through welfare p ..

8 minutes ago

Russian, UK Diplomats Talk About Post-Brexit Ties ..

8 minutes ago

US Sees Russia, Turkey 'Very Close' to More Extens ..

8 minutes ago

Govt aware of people's problems, inflation: Dr Feh ..

11 minutes ago

Another 16 food points sealed due to adulteration ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.