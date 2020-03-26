Media should sensitize general public about coronavirus: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecutions Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din on Thursday said the media should launch a campaign to sensitize the general public for adopting precautionary measures against coronavirus

He was talking to media persons at commissioner office, here. Divisional Commissioner Ishrath Ali, RPO Raja Rafat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present.

The minister said that efforts of administrative officers and team of CM Punjab were proving helpful to control coronavirus, adding that the services of doctors on duty were also highly commendable.

He said there were two patients tested positive for coronavirus while samples of seven others had been sent for test and reports of 8 samples were received negative in the district.

He explained that no one came out from the quarantine in Faisalabad, adding that such type of misreporting discouraged the administration and police which should be avoided.

To a question, the minister said that funds for doctors' kits were being released. He said that action was also being taken against those violating lockdown and section 144.

He said that the members of the assembly were side by side with the district administration and police in war against coronavirus.