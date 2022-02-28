UrduPoint.com

Media Show Ceremony Held For Alhamra Rising Stars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Media show ceremony held for Alhamra Rising Stars

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a media show ceremony for the launch of Alhamra Rising Stars at Alhamra Arts Council here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a media show ceremony for the launch of Alhamra Rising stars at Alhamra Arts Council here on Monday.

Additional Secretary Information and Culture Farhat Jabeen along with LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, released songs by pressing a button.

The event featured impressive performances by young artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Jabeen said that Alhamra was a platform for people who had the status of dreamland, and it was a great honor to come here and perform.

She wished good luck to all the new singers.

Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali said that Alhamra had always provided opportunities to youth to come forward and prove themselves to the world.

Zulfi said the event's purpose was to showcase talents and dedication of music lovers to the world.

He congratulated all the youngsters whose songs were released todayand wished them all the best for the future.

The songs of Alhamra Rising Stars would be available on YouTube channel.

Related Topics

Lahore World Music Young YouTube Media Event All Best Lucky Cement Limited Love

Recent Stories

PTA conducts second nationwide mobile quality of s ..

PTA conducts second nationwide mobile quality of service benchmarking test

34 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 28 F ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 28 Feb 2022

36 seconds ago
 Oath taking of 8th short course of rescuers held a ..

Oath taking of 8th short course of rescuers held at Emergency Services Academy

37 seconds ago
 Russia bans airlines from 36 countries

Russia bans airlines from 36 countries

39 seconds ago
 Prime Minister diverting resources toward south Pu ..

Prime Minister diverting resources toward south Punjab,khachchi

41 seconds ago
 Swat White wins Women Volleyball title of Gabeen J ..

Swat White wins Women Volleyball title of Gabeen Jabba Snow Festival

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>