Media show ceremony held for Alhamra Rising Stars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a media show ceremony for the launch of Alhamra Rising stars at Alhamra Arts Council here on Monday.

Additional Secretary Information and Culture Farhat Jabeen along with LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, released songs by pressing a button.

The event featured impressive performances by young artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Jabeen said that Alhamra was a platform for people who had the status of dreamland, and it was a great honor to come here and perform.

She wished good luck to all the new singers.

Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali said that Alhamra had always provided opportunities to youth to come forward and prove themselves to the world.

Zulfi said the event's purpose was to showcase talents and dedication of music lovers to the world.

He congratulated all the youngsters whose songs were released todayand wished them all the best for the future.

The songs of Alhamra Rising Stars would be available on YouTube channel.