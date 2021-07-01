UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Students Arrange 'The Beginner's Composition' Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:14 PM

Media students arrange 'The Beginner's Composition' exhibition

The students of Media and Communication Studies organized 'The Beginner's Composition' exhibition here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The students of Media and Communication Studies organized 'The Beginner's Composition' exhibition here on Thursday.

The students displayed their unique work, including photos, graphic designing in the Inner Courtyard. Students from various departments, faculty members and staff of the university visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the students.

"Our youth is very talented," commented SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mujeebuddin Sahari Memon. "Their ideas are innovative and unique," he added.

He asked the officials of the university to introduce the talent of the students to the world. "Other universities will also be invited to display such kind of work in future exhibitions," he added.

Prof. Memon appreciated the organizers of the event, Ifrah Imam, the lecturer of the department and Khalid Soomro, the visiting faculty.

Various officials and faculty members, including Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Dean Social Science Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean business Administration Dr. Jamshed Adil and others, attended the exhibition.

Related Topics

World Business Jamshed Media Event From

Recent Stories

Climate change summit concludes

7 minutes ago

PIA declares biometric attendance mandatory for al ..

14 minutes ago

Paris court fines Airbnb 8 mn euros over unregiste ..

8 seconds ago

Sharjah Police foil 215kg drug smuggling operation

14 minutes ago

German Manufacturing Sector Expands in June for Fi ..

10 seconds ago

Nasir Shah vows to bring more area of Lyari River ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.