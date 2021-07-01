The students of Media and Communication Studies organized 'The Beginner's Composition' exhibition here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The students of Media and Communication Studies organized 'The Beginner's Composition' exhibition here on Thursday.

The students displayed their unique work, including photos, graphic designing in the Inner Courtyard. Students from various departments, faculty members and staff of the university visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the students.

"Our youth is very talented," commented SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mujeebuddin Sahari Memon. "Their ideas are innovative and unique," he added.

He asked the officials of the university to introduce the talent of the students to the world. "Other universities will also be invited to display such kind of work in future exhibitions," he added.

Prof. Memon appreciated the organizers of the event, Ifrah Imam, the lecturer of the department and Khalid Soomro, the visiting faculty.

Various officials and faculty members, including Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Dean Social Science Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean business Administration Dr. Jamshed Adil and others, attended the exhibition.