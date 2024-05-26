Media Suffocation, Not Intended: Ahsan Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that the government was not inclined towards suffocating the media, asserting that there were no such attempts from their side.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that while social media platforms offers vast benefits, it also carries risks, notably in spreading misinformation that can sow chaos in society. He said the government's aim to mitigate these risks and ensure that social media was used responsibly.
He further noted the importance of consulting stakeholders to formulate laws aimed at addressing the challenges posed by social media. He stressed that such laws must be in the interest of all to safeguard the country from the risks associated with misinformation.
Regarding Pakistan's Youm-e-Takbir, observed on May 28 to commemorate the country's emergence as a nuclear power, he credited Nawaz Sharif for defying international pressure in the interest of Pakistan's sovereignty and freedom.
He also acknowledged the foundational role played by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Pakistan's nuclear program.
He said that the general council meeting of PML-N would be held in Lahore on the historic May 28, where the election for the party's presidency, to be contested by Nawaz Sharif, would take place. He expressed the party's collective sentiment to address the perceived injustice done to Nawaz Sharif.
