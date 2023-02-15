UrduPoint.com

Media Support Important For Good Governance: Caretaker Minister For Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Wednesday said that the media had a key role in the stability of democracy and the support of the media was very important for better governance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Wednesday said that the media had a key role in the stability of democracy and the support of the media was very important for better governance.

He said this during a meeting with beat reporters of the LGCD at the Ministers Block.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad while talking about the performance and services of his department said that he was trying to bring maximum improvement within the department. He said that people were facing a lot of difficulties in obtaining birth, death and marriage certificates and there was a general complaint that up to Rs. 2000 were being charged instead of Rs. 100 for issuance of birth, death and marriage certificate.

The minister further said, ''I have instructed the concerned officers to digitize this system and provide services at the doorsteps of the citizens. I am not taking salary, car and other privileges from the public treasury because I do not want to spend the money of the people's taxes on myself." Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the caretaker Punjab chief minister had also directed to give maximum relief to the people.

He said that he would visit every division in the next two weeks and take steps to improve there. He said that on Friday, the LG Minister Complaint Cell would be launched on which complaints regarding LGCD and allied sectors could be lodged through free helpline from any part of Punjab. "I will monitor the resolution of these complaints myself. A Task Management system has also been started for better performance under which 117 targets have been given to officers in two weeks. I am monitoring myself to implement these goals.", he added.

The Minister said that Lahore Waste Management Company had been given the task to ensure best cleanliness in the history of Lahore. He said that there was a need to create long-term master plans of cities and to increase the proportion of green area to control environmental pollution.

Ibrahim Murad said that there was a plan to outsource the sites of Lahore Parking Company.

He said, "The cost on burials in model cemeteries was proposed to reduce the from Rs. 10000 to Rs. 3500." He said that funds would be released soon for the public interest development schemes of the LGCD Department across Punjab.

