KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had launched People's Media Support Program (PMSP) under which all kind of relevant support would be provided to the media.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said payment of liabilities to media owners under PMSP had already been started.

Nasir Shah said besides launching People's Media Support Program, assurances had been taken from media owners for two things; one was that they would not sack their employees and the other was the timely payments of the salaries to the employees.

He said through People's Media Support Program actually the media workers and working journalists had been provided with security of job as well as security of on time payments of salaries. The process of legislation in this regard was also underway which would be completed soon, he added.

Nasir Shah said the Sindh government attached as much importance to working journalists or other media workers as it did to its medical professional including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

He said the Sindh government had never discriminated in this regard and had always considered people working in both the industries as front line heroes in the time of pandemic.