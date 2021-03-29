Media to play role for effective implementation of Anti-Rape Legislation: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice on Monday urged National media to play an effective role for implementation of the Anti-Rape legislation in the country.

He expressed these views in a meeting of the Special Anti-Rape Committee, said a press release issued by the Law Ministry on Monday.

A 42 member committee had already been notified to take part in the deliberations to formulate rules and guidelines for affective implementation of the Anti-Rape Laws.

He said this was the first initiative of this sort to deal with rape laws and sexual offences. He thanked the participants for their time and valuable input. He said that idea behind this committee was to help women and children get full benefit out of the legislation.

The members of the committee shared their suggestions regarding legal issues, medico-legal procedures, maintenance of sex offenders registry, social issues such as victim blaming, victim mapping etc.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari said that the Law Ministry was working diligently to implement the law in its true letter and spirit.

She said the committee would be split into sub-committees for expert suggestion in each relevant area.

A sub-committee would also be formed for input by media persons in order to create awareness regarding this sensitive issue in an effective manner, she added.