Media training workshop on freedom of expression starts

Mutahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan's Member National Assembly Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani Friday said the media played a key role in highlighting the issues being faced by the people in development of society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Mutahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan's Member National Assembly Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani Friday said the media played a key role in highlighting the issues being faced by the people in development of society.

He expressed these remarks while inaugurating a 5-day long electronic media training workshop which began here under the theme "Freedom of expression in digital media culture" arranged by Women Media Center Pakistan in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy. He said that freedom of expression had been guaranteed in the constitution of the country and the people had the right to express what they feel. However, he underlined the need of maintaining the sanctity of such guarantee. Talking about social media, he said that people could use the platforms to speak their inner selves out, but they should avoid going overboard with emotions while using this tool. Senior Programme Assistant Women Media Center, Eraj Atiq addressing the participants via ZOOM introduced WMC adding that it was founded by Fauzia Shaheen in 2005 with concept to provide training to female journalists and media students exclusively for their capacity building and skill development as well as effective practical training of field reporting.

The Women Media Center has so far trained over three thousand female journalists and media students across the country who were now working in reputable institutions and on challenging posts as compatible with men in our society, she informed and added that WMC felt honor to have a diverse range of trainees from Hyderabad. Keeping the current pandemic situation in mind, the WMC had selected 20 participants as part of the training session under strict SOPs set by the government. According to organizers, the trainees were keen to learn about unique journalism training with adequate exposure of outdoor reporting including camera handling, scripting, news reporting and production of a news package. The prime object to organize such workshops is to give females the confidence and practical space to stand shoulder to shoulder in patriarchal culture, they said, adding that participants not only get the academic knowledge about Journalism but the hands-on training makes them prepared to start and boost their career in the field or journalism.