UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Training Workshop On Freedom Of Expression Starts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:18 PM

Media training workshop on freedom of expression starts

Mutahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan's Member National Assembly Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani Friday said the media played a key role in highlighting the issues being faced by the people in development of society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Mutahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan's Member National Assembly Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani Friday said the media played a key role in highlighting the issues being faced by the people in development of society.

He expressed these remarks while inaugurating a 5-day long electronic media training workshop which began here under the theme "Freedom of expression in digital media culture" arranged by Women Media Center Pakistan in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy. He said that freedom of expression had been guaranteed in the constitution of the country and the people had the right to express what they feel. However, he underlined the need of maintaining the sanctity of such guarantee. Talking about social media, he said that people could use the platforms to speak their inner selves out, but they should avoid going overboard with emotions while using this tool. Senior Programme Assistant Women Media Center, Eraj Atiq addressing the participants via ZOOM introduced WMC adding that it was founded by Fauzia Shaheen in 2005 with concept to provide training to female journalists and media students exclusively for their capacity building and skill development as well as effective practical training of field reporting.

The Women Media Center has so far trained over three thousand female journalists and media students across the country who were now working in reputable institutions and on challenging posts as compatible with men in our society, she informed and added that WMC felt honor to have a diverse range of trainees from Hyderabad. Keeping the current pandemic situation in mind, the WMC had selected 20 participants as part of the training session under strict SOPs set by the government. According to organizers, the trainees were keen to learn about unique journalism training with adequate exposure of outdoor reporting including camera handling, scripting, news reporting and production of a news package. The prime object to organize such workshops is to give females the confidence and practical space to stand shoulder to shoulder in patriarchal culture, they said, adding that participants not only get the academic knowledge about Journalism but the hands-on training makes them prepared to start and boost their career in the field or journalism.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Democracy Social Media Hyderabad Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

RDA bans commercial constructions up to 100 meters ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture University to conduct on campus examin ..

2 minutes ago

Qamar Farooq elected Chairman Sindh Chess Associat ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Preparations Underway to Resume Liby ..

7 minutes ago

Contaminated Spots Remain Near Russia's Nakhodka P ..

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Welcomes 'Fundamental' Ceasefire In Libya ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.