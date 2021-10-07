UrduPoint.com

Media Transforms World Into Global Village: AJK Minister

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

Media transforms world into global village: AJK minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani Thursday said that the media had turned the world into a global village

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani Thursday said that the media had turned the world into a global village.

He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by Secretary Information and IT Midhat Shehzad and Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal at their office here.

He said we were now passing through the digital age of media and should prepare ourselves to face the challenges of the time.

Lauding the role of the information department, he said that despite difficulties and financial crunch the information department had laid a strong foundation and was doing its best with less resources.

The professional responsibilities of the Information Department have been further enhanced and the Information Department has laid the groundwork for improvement despite the difficulties.

The Secretary Information and IT Ms. Midhat Shehzad and Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal, Director Information Raja Amjad Hussain Minhas, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Bashir Mirza and Information Department officers were also present in the briefing.

The minister said that the Information Department was the face of the government and was always engaged for the defense of the government.

He said that officers and personnel should take special care of discipline and added that it was not possible to give performances without discipline.

He said that despite the limited resources and lack of manpower, the performance of the Information Department was excellent.

Speaking on the occasion, Midhat Shehzad said that the Information Department was providing more services than its capacity and maintaining its traditions despite limited resources. In order to combat media channels, the Information Department needs to be further strengthened.

Raja Azhar Iqbal speaking on the occasion said that they were trying to do more than their capacity to combat media channels to highlight the soft image of the government.

Related Topics

World Global Village Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government Best

Recent Stories

EPP Condemns Polish Top Court's Decision About Pri ..

EPP Condemns Polish Top Court's Decision About Primacy of Country's Constitution

35 seconds ago
 Southern Punjab gets victory in National T20 Cup

Southern Punjab gets victory in National T20 Cup

37 seconds ago
 Sh Rashid promises action against guilty after pro ..

Sh Rashid promises action against guilty after probe into Pandora Papers scam

40 seconds ago
 One killed, two injured in road accident

One killed, two injured in road accident

42 seconds ago
 10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

9 minutes ago
 Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.