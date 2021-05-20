UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media University To Be Equipped With Modern Technologies: Fawad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Media university to be equipped with modern technologies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the media university would be equipped with all modern technologies.

"Media Uni will be a modern institution for animations, visuals, sounds and everything related to modern media," he said while sharing a tweet of British High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis, who congratulated the minister and Professor John Vinney of Bournemouth University on signing a partnership to bring exciting media programmes to the youth of Pakistan.

The minister thanked the Nithavrianakis for his cooperation and said the collaboration with one of the top universities of the world in media technologies was a leap forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bournemouth Media All Top

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

60 minutes ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

1 hour ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.