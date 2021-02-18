Media urged to counter baseless conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of the Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema Thursday appealed to the people to seek correct information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine from authentic sources.

She also urged the media to launch an awareness campaign to counter baseless conspiracy theories about the vaccine.

Talking to a Private news channel, she urged people not to pay heed to rumors and propaganda and reiterated that the vaccines are well tested and safe.

"It is important that no-one will be forced to take the vaccine but we urge people to registered themselves for vaccine instead of believing in fake messages shared on social media", she added.

She said we live in a time of fake news and misinformation so it is important that people make their decisions about the vaccination based on reliable information and not on lies peddled by conspiracy theorists who seem hell-bent on forcing their beliefs on others.

"Working together we can and will defeat this virus," she stressed.

She said that priority was given to high-risk category including frontline healthcare professionals and elderly people, adding, the vaccination of the frontline health workers in the country was started on February 2, a day after China donated 500,000 Sinopharm doses to Pakistan.

She also claimed that we have enough quantity of Covid-19 vaccine.

Musarrat Cheema said Pakistan would get more 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme, which would reach the country till mid of the March.

She assured that government would endeavor to cover big chunk of population with free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine till end of 2021 and ordered additional doses of coronavirus vaccine.

She said that the government had been trying its best to get more vaccine, adding, once the frontline workers and people over the age of 65 were vaccinated, they would move to vaccinate those who were between 60 to 65 years of age.