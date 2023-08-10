Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir on Thursday urged media representatives to play a proactive role in educating parents on children's vaccination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir on Thursday urged media representatives to play a proactive role in educating parents on children's vaccination.

"Vaccination helps in keeping the young generation safe from so many diseases," said the minister during a conference held under the collaboration of the health department and UNICEF at Bahawal Gymkhana here.

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an awareness campaign has been started related to the vaccination of children, he said adding there were 12 vaccination injections which ensure a healthy future for the young ones.

He said it is the responsibility of the parents to cooperate with the teams of the health department and make sure to complete the vaccination courses.

According to international standards, the Health Department should ensure the safe transportation of vaccination from storage to the destinations.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director EPI Program Dr. Mukhtar Awan, Director of Health Services Dr. Waseem Hasan Ramzi, CEO of Health Dr. Tanveer Shah, Health Department officers, and media representatives participated in the media conference.