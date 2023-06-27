Media urged to educate women about DRC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The speakers of an awareness session on the role of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and its usefulness for women on Tuesday urged the media to play its imperative role in educating women, especially from backward areas about DRC and getting justice in various cases.

The session was organized under the auspices of Aurat Foundation, in which Shabina Ayaz, Resident Director of Aurat Foundation along with senior Journalists Waseem Ahmad Shah, Farzana Ali, Muhammad Fahim, Imran Bukhari, Fatima Nazish and Nasreen Jabeen participated.

Appreciating the services of DRC Shabina Ayaz said that such institutions should be encouraged for quick and easy access to justice and women should be included in these institutions.

She said that DRC members were experienced and well-reputed people in the region, but training programs for gender sensitivity of these members were indispensable.

The participating journalists of the session also mentioned the problems and difficulties being faced by a woman to access the DRC.

They suggested inclusion of at least three women having knowledge of gender sensitive issues in the DRC at the district level so that the women's problems could be solved.

The meeting noted that among the disputes received by women in the DRC, the property and domestic disputes are the more common problems.

Apart from senior journalists, Qamar Naseem from Blue Veins and Shagufta Gul from UN Women also participated in the meeting.