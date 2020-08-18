Media urged to play role for promoting tolerance in society

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and Wing Commander Tal Scouts Colonel Osama Tuesday urged the media to play role in maintaining peace during Muharram ul Haram by promoting tolerance and brotherhood among the society.

They expressed these views during a meeting with local media persons Tuesday at the office of Deputy Commissioner.

They said that media was playing important and opinion maker's role in the society adding that local journalists should come forward to promote tolerance and harmony among society for ensuring peace during the month of Muharram which preached us for respect and harmony among all segments of society.

They underlined the need for further strengthening coordination between the media and the district administration to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements and maintaining peace.

They appreciated media's role in national development, saying it was playing effective and positive role in transforming the society.

They said that the local media played best role in past for promotion of tolerance and harmony in the district especially on the occasion of Muharram and hoped it would continue playing same positive role in future.

Colonel Osama was of the view that those elements that were causing religious disharmony were enemies of peace added that collective efforts would be made to foil their ill designs, he asserted.

They said that administration was not oblivious to the problems of journalists' community and their issues would be resolved at earliest, they assured.

Senior journalists Tariq Mehmood Mughal, Saleh Din Orakzai and others also spoke on the occasion and assured full support of their community for maintaining peace.