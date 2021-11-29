Media urged to play role in creating awareness on gender based violence

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The speakers at a seminar Monday urged media to play its imperative role in creating awareness on gender based violence (GBV) and talk about the solution to the issue.

The speakers said that violence against women is neither acceptable, nor excusable and tolerable anywhere in any community.

The national seminar on 16-day activism campaign to end violence against women and girls held here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Auditorium, department of Archeology, university of Peshawar with the title of "Role of Media in eradication of Gender Balance Violence".

Regional Commissioner for Protection of Women against Harassment at workplace, Peshawar Rubab Mehdi addressing the seminar said that violence against women is not acceptable in any form and it is the responsibility of media not only to report the harassment of GBV case but also to talks about the solution as well to the survivors.

The Ombudsperson office, the National Commission on the Status of Women and the Provincial Commission on the Status of Women are the institutions where they can seek remedy and will be facilitated added by her, she said.

She insisted that the media should encourage the reporting of GBV cases along with the required process/steps, while keeping in mind the relevant protocols, so that the survivors could be prevent from further harm.

To encourage the raising of women voices against injustices, violations or deprivation of their due rights, the speakers present in the seminar expressed their views and discussed how media can play role for eradication of violence against women and girls.

The seminar was organized by the Aurat foundation with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the status of women as a series of 16 days activism campaign to eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls, Now! On the occasion Ishfaq Ahmad Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare, Usher and Zakat, Special education and Women Empowerment, Shabina Ayaz Resident Director Aurat Foundation, Faiz Ullah khan Chairman of the department of Mass Communication, university of Peshawar, Riffat Shah spokesperson Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Professor Doctor Kaneez Fatima Haider member of KPCSW, Ali Imran were also the key note speakers.

All the speakers of the seminar highlighted how the media should play it role in eradication of Violence against women and Girls.

They said that a collaborative approach, that combines sensitive reporting together with advocacy, sensitization, and support for media personnel would contribute a lot in public awareness regarding women rights, the relevant laws, which ultimately helpful in elimination of gender-based violence.

Shabana Regional Director Aurat Foundation highlighted the objective of 16 days activism particularly the theme orang the world end violence against women and girls.

Faiz Ullah Khan Chairman Journalism and Mass Communication department express his views on the role of media in eradication of GBV against women and girls and said that most of the present laws are not in favor of women.

Riffat Shah spokesperson for the Peshawar institute of Cardiology highlighted the violations and discrimination on the basis gender in media right from family to new room and media houses.

Ali Imran and Doctor Irfan faculty members of Journalism and Mass Communication expressed their views on the media role to eradicate Gender based violence against women.

They insisted that the media can play a crucial role and to report and cover the inequalities and injustice with women in the society. It is the need of the day that all media personals come together and promote the common cause of women rights, to prevent the gender bases violence.

At the end the seminar was concluded with commitments, neither to commit nor become a part of GBV.