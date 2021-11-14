UrduPoint.com

Media Urged To Play Role In Making Measles Drive Successful

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Anjum Iqbal urged media to play positive role for making measles and rubella campaign successful.

Addressing a media training session organized by health department in collaboration with UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO) here on Sunday, Dr Anjum Iqbal said that everyone should play positive role to make campaign in order to protect kids from the diseases. He said that measles and rubella campaign would continue from November 15 to 27 in which over 1.2 million kids from nine months to 15 years of age would be administered measles and rubella vaccine.

The CEO health added that a total of 876 teams including 763 out reach and 113 fixed have been formed for the campaign. He said that 100 percent target would be achieved in the campaign adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He maintained that anti-polio drops would also be administered during the campaign and added that all arrangements have been finalized for this purpose.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr Shahid Iqbal, District Monitoring WHO Syeda Fozia Bukhari and other concerned were also present in the meeting.

