Media Urged To Play Role In Minimizing Violence Against Women

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday urged upon the media to play an effective role in minimizing violence against women and creating awareness among society about their rights.

The seminar titled "Violence Against Women and Role of Media Regarding Creating Awareness". was organized by the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal said the media could play a leading role in the fight against this particular violence.

Since media was considered to be the eyes, ears and limbs of society, they could help in mitigating violence against women, he said adding there was a need to create awareness about society's ills and evils.

He also highlighted the role of media in depicting women saying news coverage of violence against women has often been sensational and exploitative and lacks serious analysis of prevalence.

He said it is perceived that media coverage of violence against women was like a second assault all over again, because of their insensitivity in using pictures, publishing Names, and other violations of privacy. However, he added, this trend has begun to change now.

He said the media must report accurately the acts of violence against women and lauded certain media outlets for their constructive reporting in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of the Department, of International Relations and Mass Communication, Dr Uzma Siraj said the role of media was crucial to the issue of violence against women, both in terms of how media cover the issue, and how it may be used as a tool to raise awareness.

In Charge FUU Islamabad Campus, Dr Ihtsham-ul-Haq Padda said media should play an effective role by promoting a positive image while Assistant Professor, Dr. Muhammad Sher Juni said media should be creative in promoting the role of women in society.

