Media urged to raise awareness for making Pakistan tobacco-free

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A health expert Sunday urged the social media websites to raise awareness about harmful effects of tobacco use on human health and make the country tobacco-free.

Dr Waqas Naeem, while talking to APP, said that tobacco was killing millions of people each year, despite steady reduction in tobacco use globally. He advised smokers to either quit smoking or prepare for increased risk of smoke-related illnesses including mouth cancer that could also prove fatal.

He demanded that the government should continue measures for raising awareness among the public and promote a smoke-free society by providing a counter-marketing campaign, awareness against nicotine use and empower young people to engage in the fight against tobacco. He called upon every Pakistani to participate in the campaign to safeguard the health of the new generation.

Dr Waqas said 90 per cent of lung cancers were caused by smoking, while smoking in the surroundings adversely affect the health of non-smokers also. He said it was the duty of non-smokers to encourage people around to quit smoking permanently.

The expert also talked about the negative impact of 'gutka' mixed with tobacco that is chewable tobacco could lead to the tightening of the jaw, which eventually progressed to mouth cancer. He asked the media, parents, teachers and society to take the issue seriously and play role effectively for eradication of drugs in society.

He explained that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing mouth cancer, which can occur in or on any part of the mouth, tongue, lips, neck and throat. In its very early stages, mouth cancer could be easily ignored.