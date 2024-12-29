Media Urged To Raise Awareness On Family Planning To Address Population Growth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Recognizing socio-economic challenges posed by the rapid population growth in Pakistan, media professionals have been urged to play a proactive role in raising awareness about importance of family planning and reproductive health.
This was the central theme of a coalition meeting for media on reproductive health and family planning, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Media and Communication, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, attended the meeting as chief guest.
The event aimed to establish dedicated media groups to foster dialogue and coverage on family planning, sexual and reproductive health, and violence against women.
Welcoming the participants, SDPI representative Wasif Naqvi emphasized the media's critical role in dismantling the stigma around family planning and reproductive health. He explained that SDPI is forming media groups across provinces to monitor progress, identify policy gaps, and highlight challenges through investigative stories and programming.
Mahjabeen Qazi, Provincial Programme Coordinator for UNFPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provided an overview of UNFPA’s efforts in collaboration with health and population welfare departments.
She revealed alarming population growth trends, noting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population is projected to rise from the current 51 million to 89 million by 2050.
She further highlighted the impact of excessive childbirth, including malnutrition among children due to insufficient maternal attention.
Additionally, she pointed out that by 2040, Pakistan would require around 14 million new jobs to meet the growing population’s needs, compounding the already high unemployment rate.
Mahjabeen also highlighted societal pressures as a key factor behind uncontrolled population growth. She explained that many couples are unwilling to have more children but often feel compelled by family elders, such as in-laws, to expand their families.
Ms. Qazi also shared the Council of Common Interest's (CCI) eight recommendations for population control, which advocate for the concept of "Tawazan" (balance) in family growth.
Dr. Shahid Miskeen Khan, Programme Specialist at UNFPA KP, delivered a technical presentation on the Population Action Plan and National Commitment.
He pointed out that a lack of access to family planning medicines in many parts of the country is a major barrier.
However, he noted that the government is working on producing these medicines locally to ensure widespread availability.
Addressing the gathering, Barrister Saif stressed that the rapid population increase is a critical issue that cannot be ignored.
“To address this challenge, we must work to change societal behaviors and remove the stigma surrounding family planning,” he said.
He urged the media and religious scholars to educate people on the need for family planning, framing it as essential for optimal resource utilization rather than a theological concern.
Saif also suggested leveraging social media platforms to amplify the message, recommending the involvement of prominent vloggers and influencers to reach wider audiences effectively.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to mobilize media resources to promote awareness and drive meaningful action on family planning and reproductive health.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways plan to launch express train between Lahore-Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to induct 80 High-Capacity freight Wagons this year5 minutes ago
-
Media urged to raise awareness on family planning to address population growth5 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCC directs authorities to complete ongoing development projects5 minutes ago
-
Elite class to be brought into tax net: finance minister5 minutes ago
-
Surge in warm clothes sales as Sargodha faces chilly weather15 minutes ago
-
Food Authority conducts inspection in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
SSDO to release report on cases of child abuse15 minutes ago
-
Seven nabbed over power stealing25 minutes ago
-
Lake of hostels significance issue for working women in ICT35 minutes ago
-
KP education experts plan provincial Jirga to address challenges, develop strategic reforms35 minutes ago
-
DC chairs health council meeting at district jail55 minutes ago