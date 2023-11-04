Media urged to utilize social media for promotion of Kashmir cause

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Founding President of World Kashmir Freedom Movement (WKFM) and Chairman of Kashmir Campaign, Nazir Ahmed Qureshi here on Saturday highlighted the importance of utilizing social media platforms to promote the Kashmir cause and expose Indian state terrorism in the occupied state.

Talking to a delegation of the Occupied Kashmir Journalists Association (OKJA), Qureshi said that media could play an important role in the freedom of Kashmir and urged Kashmiri journalists to do their best for their cause of freedom, said a press release issued here.

He said, journalists could utilize social media platforms in a better manner to expose India at a global level and highlight the gross human rights violations it has been committing for decades now.

The WKFM President paid glowing tributes to November 6 Jammu martyrs, who had laid down their lives back in November 1947. He also paid rich tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the future of Kashmir.