Open Menu

Media Urged To Utilize Social Media For Promotion Of Kashmir Cause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Media urged to utilize social media for promotion of Kashmir cause

Founding President of World Kashmir Freedom Movement (WKFM) and Chairman of Kashmir Campaign, Nazir Ahmed Qureshi here on Saturday highlighted the importance of utilizing social media platforms to promote the Kashmir cause and expose Indian state terrorism in the occupied state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Founding President of World Kashmir Freedom Movement (WKFM) and Chairman of Kashmir Campaign, Nazir Ahmed Qureshi here on Saturday highlighted the importance of utilizing social media platforms to promote the Kashmir cause and expose Indian state terrorism in the occupied state.

Talking to a delegation of the Occupied Kashmir Journalists Association (OKJA), Qureshi said that media could play an important role in the freedom of Kashmir and urged Kashmiri journalists to do their best for their cause of freedom, said a press release issued here.

He said, journalists could utilize social media platforms in a better manner to expose India at a global level and highlight the gross human rights violations it has been committing for decades now.

The WKFM President paid glowing tributes to November 6 Jammu martyrs, who had laid down their lives back in November 1947. He also paid rich tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the future of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Jammu November Media All Best

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and min ..

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab c ..

18 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

20 minutes ago
 ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Si ..

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

33 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

24 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

29 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

29 minutes ago
 Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

29 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

23 minutes ago
 Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s fami ..

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

23 minutes ago
 LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

23 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan