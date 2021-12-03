Media vans to provide information regarding modern ways of cultivating crops

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday inaugurated the media vans prepared under Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Wing, aimed at providing information regarding modern ways of cultivating crops to the farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday inaugurated the media vans prepared under Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Wing, aimed at providing information regarding modern ways of cultivating crops to the farmers.

According to official sources here, the minister said that 53 vans had been equipped with the latest audio and video tools. He said that the vans would be used to disseminate agriculture related documentaries, shorts videos and messages among farmers.

The minister said that the vans would provide guidance regarding modern agriculture ways being used globally.

He further said that soon one media van would be provided at tehsil level.

Earlier, 'Namaz-e-Istasqa' was also offered to seek Allah Almighty's blessings for rain at Agriculture House.

The Namaz was offered in view of the increasing concern of smog and drought. Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that rain was essential for all Rabi crops especially wheat.