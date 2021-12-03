UrduPoint.com

Media Vans To Provide Information Regarding Modern Ways Of Cultivating Crops

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:12 PM

Media vans to provide information regarding modern ways of cultivating crops

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday inaugurated the media vans prepared under Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Wing, aimed at providing information regarding modern ways of cultivating crops to the farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday inaugurated the media vans prepared under Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Wing, aimed at providing information regarding modern ways of cultivating crops to the farmers.

According to official sources here, the minister said that 53 vans had been equipped with the latest audio and video tools. He said that the vans would be used to disseminate agriculture related documentaries, shorts videos and messages among farmers.

The minister said that the vans would provide guidance regarding modern agriculture ways being used globally.

He further said that soon one media van would be provided at tehsil level.

Earlier, 'Namaz-e-Istasqa' was also offered to seek Allah Almighty's blessings for rain at Agriculture House.

The Namaz was offered in view of the increasing concern of smog and drought. Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that rain was essential for all Rabi crops especially wheat.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Drought Van Namaz Media All Wheat

Recent Stories

CJCSC, DG Strategic Plans Division call on Prime M ..

CJCSC, DG Strategic Plans Division call on Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Spanish Lower House Recognizes Animals as Sentient ..

Spanish Lower House Recognizes Animals as Sentient Beings

5 minutes ago
 15 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, kites recovere ..

15 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, kites recovered

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Sout ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, South Caucasus by Phone - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' ..

Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' on Diplomatic Visas With US

10 minutes ago
 Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreem ..

Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreements Have No Alternative - Pat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.