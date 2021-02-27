Media Worker Organization forms his unit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Media Worker Organization (MWO) Punjab has formed his unit in Bahawalpur and announced the Names of the office-bearers.

According to a press release issued here, Muhammad Adnan was nominated as the president, Bahawalpur unit, Awais Ahmed Qarni as the general secretary, Hassan Nasir, the vice president, Farhad Lodhi as the finance secretary and Khurram Abbas as the secretary information.

The new office-bears of MWO Bahawalpur unit said that they would work for the cause of protection of rights of media workers.