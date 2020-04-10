ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Journalist Fauzia Shahid hailed the"tremendous credibility of media workers by acting as a link between the government and people in Covid 19 .

Talking to APP here on Friday,she said that media should play a vital role for creating awareness about the Covid-19 outbreak at national and regional levels.

She added that the government is committed to countering the impact of Covid-19,"Appreciating the media's contribution in the fight against the pandemic, she called for greater general awareness on the importance of social distancing through media.

She demanded that the media owner should pay the pending salaries of media workers in this critical situation.