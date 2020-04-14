Mediapersons get masks, gloves

UrduPoint.com
Tue 14th April 2020

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Tuesday distributed masks and gloves among media persons for their protection from coronavirus here

DERA GHAZI KHAN. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Tuesday distributed masks and gloves among media persons for their protection from coronavirus here.

Talking to media persons, DC said that media was an important pillar of society and has so far played a positive role regarding fight against coronavirus and consequent lockdown.

He urged reporters to exercise utmost care in their daily routine at home and professional work and asked them to intensify their campaign to create awareness among people on hygienic way of life, washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the virus away.

He said that government would play its role to facilitatemedia persons and to solve their problems.

