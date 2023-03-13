UrduPoint.com

Media's Cooperation Necessary, Valuable For Govt: Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that it was necessary to overcome all kinds of prejudices for the construction and development of the province and the country

The governor said that he was not the governor of any ethnicity or party, but the governor of all Balochistan, including Baloch, Pashtuns, Hazaras, settlers and various minorities.

He expressed these views while talking to the media representatives at the Governor's House. He said that the journalists were also working in this province and they also had a responsibility to play their role for uplifting the province and resolving the problems of the people.

In response to a question, the governor said that he would work on bridging the differences, if any, between the center and provincial government. He said that he was well aware of the share and financial challenges in NFC of Balochistan.

"Ensuring supply of clean water to all citizens, improving the condition of hospitals, appointing doctors on merit, poverty and unemployment etc are major challenges in the province," he said.

The governor informed the bureau chiefs, editors and senior journalists about the priorities and said that their cooperation was necessary and valuable for the government

