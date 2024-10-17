Open Menu

Media’s Crucial Role Stressed Amid Current Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Jafar Iqbal has said that conspirators would not succeed in their nefarious designs to destabilize the country and stressed the need for media’s positive role in this regard.

He was talking to a delegation of media persons led by senior journalist and anchorperson Rana Imran Latif, and President of District Press Club Qaiser Ghafoor Chaudhry, which called on him here.

Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal said Pakistan’s future was bright and impregnable being an important country of the region and a major military power of the Islamic world.

He said the current challenges faced by the country demanded a united resolve by all segments of the society.

In this regard, he said, the role of journalists was significant being the ‘eyes and ears’ of the society.

He said the Federal and provincial governments of Punjab were determined to provide relief to common man and paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz of fulfilling the vision of party’s president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He recalled that the previous PML-N governments also took the country to new heights of development and prosperity.

Rana Imran Latif said it was the time for politicians to rise above their political differences and contribute towards the stability of the country.

Terming journalists the ‘fourth pillar’ of democracy, he said their role was crucial in highlighting the problems concerning the masses.

He called upon the government to address the issues of journalists and ensure their security.

President District Press Club Qaiser Ghafoor Chaudhry said the entire political leaders, religious fraternity and intelligentsia should join hands in tackling the grave challenges.

Advocate Tauqeer Khan and Chaudhry Zahid Gujjar were present.

