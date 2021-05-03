UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Media's Liberty Linked With Democratic Freedom'

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:03 PM

'Media's liberty linked with democratic freedom'

The speakers at a national webinar on press freedom called upon the need to create unity among journalist organizations for their rights and said media freedom in Pakistan was associated with the independence of democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The speakers at a national webinar on press freedom called upon the need to create unity among journalist organizations for their rights and said media freedom in Pakistan was associated with the independence of democracy.

The webinar was organized by Punjab University school of Communication Studies in which Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, SCS Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, senior most teachers of journalism ,including Prof Dr Mehdi Hasan, Prof Dr Shafiq Jullandhry, Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, eminent journalists Salman Ghani, Hamid Mir, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari,Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Rana Muhammad Azeem, PU tv Director and moderator Dr Shabbir Sarwar, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Mehdi Hasan said :" We can not achieve press freedom unless we ensure"right to know" and promote investigative journalism." He added that political parties and organizations of journalists should jointly work for the freedom of press in the country.

Dr Mujahid Mansoori said it was a job of the media to bring about a positive change in behaviour of a common man and universities should also play their role in this regard.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani, senior analyst Hamid Mir, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, LPC President Arshad Ansariand others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Hamid Mir Punjab Democracy Job Man Independence Media Event TV Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5 bn to private eq ..

31 seconds ago

Verizon says to sell media branch to Apollo Funds ..

33 seconds ago

Netanyahu says would stand aside for a year to avo ..

36 seconds ago

Finance minister briefed on BoI's initiatives, ref ..

39 seconds ago

Old Ravian donates for COVID-19 infected GCU emplo ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Flights to Egyptian Resorts Will Resu ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.