ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Dr Firdous said it was the media's responsibility to play its due role in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris by giving extensive coverage to the events being held in every nook and cranny of Pakistan on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said the Palestinian ambassador, in a meeting with her today, lauded the efforts of Pakistan for fighting the case of Kashmiri and Palestinian people at every level. The Palestinian diplomatic core and embassy staff would fully participate in the Kashmir solidarity's events being held in Islamabad.

The Palestinian ambassador, she said, also eulogized the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in uniting the Muslim Ummah.

She said the prime minister was advocating the cause of Kashmiris as their ambassador and for the first time in the country's history, the issue had been internationalized.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister had wrapped up his two-day visit to Malaysia, which was aimed at uniting the Ummah, strengthening bilateral ties and resolving the issues faced by the region. The role of Ummah for the resolution of Kashmir issue also came under discussion during the visit, she added.

The prime minister's visit, she said, would not only promote bilateral trade between two countries, besides creating investment opportunities. The transfer of technology from Malaysia would support the 'Digital Pakistan' initiative, she added.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan was spearheading the initiative to dispel the negative perception of islam around the world and the forthcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan would help evolve a joint comprehensive communication strategy (among three countries - Malaysia, Turkey and Pakistan) to counter so-called Islamophobia.

She said the Information Ministry was working out a road-map to disseminate a true positive image of Islam and provide a platform to ensure the Ummah's connectivity.

To a query, she said with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) taking charge of the government, the Kashmir issue had been internationalized. It had compelled the international community to take cognizance of human right violations in the IOJ&K.

Terming the Kashmir issue an unfinished agenda, she said the United Nations Security Council's sessions on the matter had proved that the IOJ&K was a disputed territory. For the first time, a resolution against Indian atrocities in the IOJ&K had been moved in the European Parliament, while the matter also came under discussion at the French Parliament, she added.

The special assistant on the occasion handed over two cheques of Rs 0.5 million to the brother of Fayaz, a private news channel cameraman, who died of heart attack for not being paid for almost a year. As per her promise, she also gave him an appointment letter for a job in the Information Ministry.

Another cheque of Rs 0.5 million would be given to the deceased's family after opening of a joint account by them, Dr Firdous said.

The brother of Fayaz thanked the SAPM for fulfilling her promise.