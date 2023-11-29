(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A consultative session illuminating the pressing narrative of climate change underscored the vital role of media in tackling this global challenge, with a particular focus on Pakistan, an unfortunate epicenter of its severe impacts.

In a collaborative effort, the Humanitarian Organization (AAS), joined by esteemed partners such as Muslim Hands, Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), and the International Rescue Committee, organized a thought-provoking session on climate journalism at a local hotel in Islamabad the other day.

The event brought together professionals from print, electronic, and digital media, along with aspiring media students eager to delve into the intricate facets of climate reporting.

Khuram Jilani took the helm as the moderator for the inaugural session titled 'Climate Change and its Impact in the Context of Pakistan.' He skillfully outlined the challenges faced by Pakistan, presenting compelling statistics on temperature fluctuations, precipitation changes, and winter warming.

Jilani expressed optimism in the form of "Platform COP," emphasizing its role as a beacon of hope for achieving climate justice. Additionally, he shed light on the natural disasters that unfolded between 1990 and 2020, elucidating their far-reaching impacts on health infrastructure, education, society, and the economy.

Emphasizing the crucial role of data, Jilani underscored its significance in shaping informed decision-making processes.

The second session, moderated by Sophia Siddique, Editor of Glory Magazine, delved into the 'National Climate Change Policy of Pakistan and COP 28.' Siddique highlighted the media's pivotal role in disaster communication, fostering an interactive discussion on information dissemination and the responsibility of media platforms.

The final session, moderated by Rehan Tahir from Muslim Hands, centered on 'Adapting Climate Protection Measures in Pakistan and COP 28.' The panel, featuring Madam Uzma Osho, Director Program at AHO, and Syed Shahid Kazmi from PHF, emphasized the importance of journalist awareness, the necessity for sensitization, and the critical role of environmental laws.

A Question and Answer session preceded the panel discussion, addressing queries raised by the engaged participants.

Certificates were distributed at the session's conclusion, acknowledging and appreciating the commitment of all participants to advancing climate awareness and action.