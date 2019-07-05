Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the government was pursuing the agenda of economic diplomacy and the role of media was equally important in promoting the country's positive image abroad

Talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said media could highlight the positive aspects of Pakistan by showing the world its rich culture and heritage.

The Foreign Minister said there existed huge potential of tourism in the country which needed to be projected to attract foreign tourists.

Overall political situation in the country was also discussed.