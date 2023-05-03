Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the role of media was pertinent and helpful in shaping a democratic country while channeling the right political direction through objective discourse with criticism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the role of media was pertinent and helpful in shaping a democratic country while channeling the right political direction through objective discourse with criticism.

Addressing the inaugural panel discussion of UNESCO World Press Freedom Day Stakeholder Consultation to Identify Media Development Priorities, the Parliamentary Secretary underlined the challenges faced by media and it's role in nation-building. The panel discussion was moderated by broadcast journalist Gharida Farooqi.

MNA Naz Baloch said there was a need to set standards of information to achieve the goal of a fair and balanced media.

She said media was an influencer as journalism was a professional of responsibility that had to be considered on a broader perspective.

The Parliamentary Secretary said women's power in media was visible but there was a need to have people for contributing rightly in media.

Commenting on the challenges and problems faced by the journalists in media, she said women, in general, were facing problems in the field of journalism. The struggle was higher for women journalists in Pakistan and there was no debate on these issues, she regretted.

The consultation was organized in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan, High Commission of Canada in Pakistan, and Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Under this year's global theme of World Press Freedom Day "Shaping a Future of Rights" - Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights diverse group of experts focused on identifying priorities for media development.

The inaugural panel discussion highlighted the importance of safeguarding press freedom and promoting media diversity. UNESCO Director and Representative, Youssef Filali - Meknassi highlighted UNESCO's significant role in leading the debate to ensure that media freedom remains intact despite growing challenges such as disinformation or hate speech. Ms. Leslie Scanlon, High Commissioner reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for media freedom globally highlighting the role of media as a cornerstone of a robust democracy.

Gharida Farooqi moderated the panel "Implementing Democratic Safeguards in the Media Space". The panel consisted of Afzal Butt (PFUJ) who also highlighted the need for the urgency to implement the newly enacted law for journalists. Asad Beg, co-founder Media Matters for Democracy talked about reducing the layers of legislations and shaping holistic policies for the future.

Earlier, in her opening remarks FNF Director, Brigit Lamm said journalists used to face pressure from businesses as a reprisal to their stories.

However, the Journalists were answerable to their consumers and subscribers who received their information, she added.

Lamm said it was also important for the media persons to ensure fact checking to contain fake news proliferating on social media.